PSL shuts down, Castle Cup to kick off 2023

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have shut down business after an eventful year and will resume activities with the Castle Challenge Cup in February 2023.

The season ended on a high following the triumph by FC Platinum in the league marathon and the maiden success by Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the league’s offices will be shut down for the next three weeks.

“Please be advised that the Premier Soccer League offices will be closed for the holidays from Wednesday 21 December 2022 and reopen on Monday 9 January 2023. The 2023 season will commence with the Castle Challenge Cup in February 2023.

“We would like to thank all our partners, fans and stakeholders for their unwavering support during the year. We wish you a happy and safe festive season,” said Bare in a statement.

The Castle Lager Challenge Cup will see four-time Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum clashing with the Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs.