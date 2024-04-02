Toddler drowns during church service in Tafara

Crime Reporter

An 18-month-old toddler drowned in an unprotected well in Tafara, while the mother was attending a church service.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a sad incident which occurred at a church on March 30, 2024, in which an 18-month-old infant drowned in an uncovered well while the victim’s mother was attending a church service in Tafara, Harare.

“Parents are urged to consider and put their children’s safety first,” he said.

Police in Bulawayo are also investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Percy Iboston Road, Cowdray Park on March 30, 2024.

An unidentified man, aged approximately 55, was hit by a Honda Fit vehicle and sustained serious head injuries.

The victim who was wearing a navy-blue trouser, grey jacket, grey shirt and brown shoes died on the spot.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police in Pumula are investigating a case of murder which occurred at a sports bar in Pumula South, on March 30 at around 8:40pm in which Notho Sibanda (38) died after a suspect, only identified as Sibho and his three unidentified accomplices, stabbed him with an unknown sharp object once on the thigh and the back.

The victim had tried to refrain the suspects from assaulting a patron during a beer-drinking spree.