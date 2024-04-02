  • Today Tue, 02 Apr 2024

Motorist loses US$18 000 to thieves at hitchhiking spot

Crime Reporter

A motorist lost nearly US$18 000 from daily sales to three thieves who snatched a satchel containing the cash at a hiking spot in Bulawayo, last week.

Investigations revealed that three suspects, who were touting at the hitchhiking spot, confronted the motorist before snatching the satchel from the vehicle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred at the corner of 1st Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, Bulawayo on March 29, 2024.

“Three unidentified male suspects, who were touting, confronted the victim at a hiking spot and snatched a pink satchel containing US$17 775 being cash from daily sales and ran away. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

