Title deeds roll-out brings joy to Epworth

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially handover title deeds to owners of some of these houses in Glenwood, Epworth, today - Picture: Memory Mangombe.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa will today bring joy to Epworth residents when he launches the historic title deeds and settlement regularisation programme which will see him personally hand over documents to 350 households.

This comes after the President made it Government’s priority to deal with the title deeds issue after many residents had fallen prey to land barons.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Epworth Member of Parliament, Cde Zalerah Makari, said they were working together with the inter-ministerial taskforce set up to ensure today’s programme was a success.

Cde Zalerah Makari

“The preparations are going on well. The President has set up an inter-ministerial taskforce heading the programme encompassing the ministries of Housing; Local Government and Justice.

“They are the parent ministries of the programme, so we are working well together.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the President again in Epworth,” she said.

Cde Makari described the President as an action man who walked his talk, as evidenced by today’s momentous occasion.

“The President is true to his word and I am glad that he will deliver the main thing we requested from him during our campaign.

“Shelter is a necessity so the people are excited and personally, I am humbled that the President would remember a forgotten dormitory township like Epworth,” she said.

The mood in Epworth, said Cde Makari, was “electric” as the Head of State had proven wrong, pessimists who dismissed his promise as a political gimmick.

She said the programme was ongoing and would cascade across the country.

“He (President Mnangagwa) will be issuing title deeds to about 350 families tomorrow (today). It is an ongoing programme as people qualify and regularisation takes place, people will be going to sign for these title deeds.

“The mood is electric, people are excited, the naysayers said this would not happen, it is a political gimmick but were are now getting title deeds in Epworth which is a great milestone,” said Cde Makari.

She said President Mnangagwa’s “No one and No Place Left Behind” mantra was coming alive in the dormitory town.

“It will span across the country in line with the (National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and President Mnangagwa’s mantra ‘ Leaving no one and no place behind’. The mantra truly encompasses Epworth because it is a place that had been forgotten,” said Cde Makari.

Mr Phillip Mbai Mbai, an Epworth resident who is poised to receive title deeds for his house today, said he was overjoyed as he now had a legacy to leave his children.

“I am at a loss for words, this is the first time that I am this happy in my entire life. Because of President Mnangagwa, I am now able to leave a regularised property to my children when I die and they will in turn leave it to their children,” he said.

Mr Mbai Mbai said he was grateful for what the President had done for his lineage.

“We used to be squatters but because of this gesture we are now legitimate residents of Epworth.

“In my family we are five eligible voters and we are all going to surely vote for Zanu PF, I am very happy because this is a dream come true,” he said.

Ms Maria Tom said her family would be secure now that they would have title to their house.

“There is nothing more gratifying than retiring to bed knowing that you are under your own roof which is legally recognised. We thank the President for this,” she said.

Mrs Olivia Takavarasha echoed similar sentiments.

“I am overwhelmed with joy because this is something I did not expect to happen in my lifetime.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Mnangagwa for remaining true to his word,” she said.

Zanu PF chairman for Harare Province, Cde Godwills Masimirembwa, said the ruling party’s provincial leadership was working on mobilising supporters to express gratitude to the President.

“We as the beneficiaries and recipients of the President’s good works are mobilising the people of Harare to attend this momentous and historic occasion in huge numbers,” he said.