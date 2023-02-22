Tinos Kadewere charms La Liga

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

TINO Kadewere rarely fails to grab attention.

And at a significant scale, too.

The Warriors forward finally made his overdue Spanish La Liga debut for RCD Mallorca over the weekend.

And he bookmarked his arrival with an almighty feat, becoming not only the first Zimbabwean to play in one of the best leagues in the world but the first player from this country to score at this stage.

He opened the scoring in Mallorca’s comfortable 4-2 win over 10-man Villarreal at the Son Moix Stadium.

That the scoreline was level against the “Yellow Submarines”, who are one of the strongest teams in the Spanish top-tier and it took the Zimbabwean’s composure to break the ice, made Kadewere’s debut even more memorable.

This is a boy who was unfortunate enough to have suffered a nasty sprain just days after joining the Barcelona club on loan from French giants Lyon.

This is a boy who was scheduled to make his bow in the Spanish La Liga against the mighty Real Madrid before he was suddenly grounded by the injury.

And for him to have made a rebound with a hefty show in a match against a team regarded as one of the best across the top five European leagues is the stuff that defines greatness.

The former Harare City forward has somehow brought some smiles across the country, especially given he won’t be turning out for the Warriors when most of his RCD Mallorca teammates retreat for international duty next month.

The Warriors are currently suspended from partaking in international football by FIFA over quarrels emanating from the suspension of the ZIFA executive by the Sports Commission in November 2021.

And Kadewere hasn’t brought smiles to Zimbabweans only.

Even La Liga themselves were awed and they have tipped the gunslinger to rise into a legend in the Spanish top-flight.

Of course, Kadewere is on loan at the Javier Aguirre-coached side from Lyon where he had fallen down the pecking order but it’s understood the Spanish team could be allowed to take him permanently if he impresses them.

He has played just a single competitive match but there is no doubting his quality.

And La Liga believe the Zimbabwean can grow into a big asset in their league thereby paving the way for more Southern African talent to play in Spain.

Currently, Kadewere and Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava of Mozambique are the only players from the Cosafa bloc plying their trade in the Spanish La Liga.

La Liga Southern Africa acting delegate, Inigo Gonzalez, told The Herald that Kadewere’s historic debut goal at the weekend was a sign of potential greatness.

He said it is the feats such as Kadewere’s that have prompted La Liga to expand all over Africa.

Currently, La Liga have 32 African players, including the history-making Ghanaian Inak Williams who plays for Athletic Bilbao.

Williams holds an all-time La Liga straight appearances record after he notched 251 consecutive games for his team before he missed his first match in nearly seven years only last month.

“Tino’s historic goal as the first Zimbabwean to score in La Liga is a clear sign of the potential African players have,” said Gonzalez.

“La Liga clearly believes in that, and a reflection of it has been our expansion in the whole continent during the last years.

“We are really happy and proud of Kadewere and indeed all African players playing in La Liga.”

The dreadlocked striker will be keen to correct his shortcomings in La Liga after he was caught up in the second-season syndrome at Lyon. He enjoyed a stellar first term in the French Ligue 1 scoring 10 goals in 33 games and he was even shortlisted for the prestigious Mac Vivien Foe Award given to the most impressive African player in the French top-flight.

But, the Highfield Academy graduate couldn’t replicate the same form in his second spell in the 2021-2022 season, prompting his loan transfer to Mallorca at the commencement of what could have been his third spell last year.

Kadewere will also be in the running for the African La Liga MVP award for the second half of the season if he continues with his bustling form.

Williams won the accolade for the opening half.