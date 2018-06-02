Time to invest is now — President

Tendai Mugabe in CHEGUTU

President Mnangagwa says victory is certain for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming elections and has urged foreign investors to grab business opportunities presented by the new dispensation. He said nothing would change after the July 30 harmonised elections, but warned Zanu-PF members to be wary of deliberate acts of provocation by political failures who already knew their fate in the coming elections.

Addressing his maiden rally in Mashonaland West Province at Pfupajena Stadium yesterday, the President reiterated party members should preach the gospel of peace and unity.

He said Zanu-PF had resolved the forthcoming elections should be held in a free and fair environment.

“Right now we are moving around preaching the gospel of peace and development,” he said.

“Fortunately, wherever we are going, we are getting warm reception. The investment that we are receiving in this country right now is not only coming from the East, but from across the whole world. Some are coming to make arrangements and say we will come immediately after elections, but we said those who want to catch the early bird go ahead because things are not going to change. Hakuna chichashanduka. Zanu-PF is in power and will continue in power.

“We have said and I have said we want free, fair, non-violent and credible elections in Zimbabwe. Wherever we are going for meetings, there is always a massive turnout in all provinces. So why should we bother with sideshows by some small parties? Regai zvivukure imi mobatana toenda nemaprogramme. We should not waste time on useless people.

“Hakuna musha ungashaikwa mapenzi. Tinawo asi ndeedu. Vakatituka nyararai mongoita basa. We want a peaceful election and then move forward.”

He said Zanu-PF was the only party in Zimbabwe with a defined history of bringing independence.

President Mnangagwa urged people to vote for Zanu-PF to preserve the country’s legacy.

“Zanu-PF ndomusangano une nhoorondo, unoziva kuti takatambura sei kuti tisvike nhasi pano patiri. Zvinozivikanwa nevatungamiri veZanu-PF, zvinozikanwa nembership yeZanu-PF, zvinozivikanwa nechembere iri kumusha. Mwana mudiki ngaafundiswe zvekare kuti nyika yakasunguka ichisunungurwa neZanu-PF.

“Zanu-PF ndoiri kutonga muno muZimbabwe. Saka kana iwe uri muZimbabwean ah wambonwa doro rakadii kusarudza kuva nevatongwi usingagare nevanotonga vari muZanu-PF?,” he said.

Commenting on the re-engagement drive by the new dispensation, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had thawed previously frosty relations with Britain.

He said the relationship was already bearing fruit after the United Kingdom, through its finance institution, CDC, extended a US$100 million loan facility to Zimbabwean companies.

“The new dispensation when we were sworn in, in 30 minutes we received an envoy (Rory Steward) from British Prime Minister Theresa May seeking diplomatic rapprochement. He asked for areas where the British could assist and I said I don’t have a Cabinet yet and I will invite you once I set up my Cabinet,” said President Mnangagwa.

“They have come about three times now and we have outlined areas where we want them to assist. I sent my Foreign Affairs (and International Trade) Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo to talk to them. We are agreeing with them that you once wronged us and that should not be repeated. So far, through the CDC, they have sent us US$100 million for business.”

The Chegutu rally was attended by the Zanu-PF leadership including the two Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi and other senior party members.