Till death do us part

Bridget Mavhirima and Grace Mahora Arts Reporters

Those who were at Mabvuku Talent Village Gardens yesterday can easily testify that musician Tongai Gwaze, popularly known as Greatman, is a symbol of resilience, hope and, generally, life.

First, it was his grand entrance on the music scene with his chart busting “Pandakazvarwa”, which chronicles the life of those born with a disability.

Then yesterday, he did it again with a grand wedding ceremony, being joined in holy matrimony with his sweetheart Silibaziso Masara.

Well, for those who might not be in the know, what makes these achievements by Greatman unique is that he was born with a disability known as muscular dystrophy.

Society, as we know it with all its prejudices, did not expect Greatman to achieve all this.

But Greatman has been out to prove that society’s judgemental instinct are wrong and can actually be misleading.

He is true testimony of the old adage that “disability does not mean inability” and a shining beacon for fellow humans living with a disability.

Greatman was orphaned at an early age as his father Ratidzo Gwaze passed away in 1995 and his Mother in 1998.

Perhaps guest of honour Felistas Murata, also known as Mai Titi, summed it up when she said: “Love has got no limit, being disabled does not mean you can not fall in love or marry.

“I would like to applaud and respect Greatman’s wife for being the wife she is because it is not easy considering that a lot of people have got questions, but there is really no need for questions as no condition can limit anyone from being in love.”

Mai Titi also performed some of her songs for the newly weds.

“We had donations from many people, especially the service providers that are here,” he said. “We have Authentic Cakes and Catering who did the cake and catering.

“Cake Zone did a cake as well. Chirinda Farm gave us 200 chairs. Wedding Centre 100 chairs. Mai Mtokozo gave us 100 chairs as well.

“Queen Melis, all the way from South Africa, donated suits that the groom and the grooms man are wearing. She is just a well-wisher. Wedding Centre provided the bride’s gown and everything that the bride’s maid were wearing.

“Blessed to be a blessing gave us the two Benz cars that were used by the bride and groom. We got 70kgs of rice from the President’s Office under Special Advisor to the President on Disability Minister Joshua Malinga.

“Mr Kachigwe provided us with the band and D Entertainment provided us with the PA system. The venue as well was given to us free of charge.”

Teo events made use of their social media influence to gather donations for Greatman’s wedding.

Socialite Sinikiwe Kademaunga, who also lives with a disability and had her wedding recently said: “I feel very happy to be here because as people with a disability we are now living our lives unapologetically, we are living the lives we deserve and breaking barriers as well.

“Usually, when people see a person with disability dating a person without any, they easily conclude that the person without disability has ulterior motives, which is wrong because love has no boundaries and this wedding is a testimony to that.

Greatman’s best man Kundai Shari could only say: “As long as there is true love, God will lead the way.”

Clever Gwaze, who is Greatman’s uncle, said they never anticipated witnessing such an event.

“All we were worried about was to find a trade for him, but as I am here now I can see the great hand of God at work,” he said. “We did not have to worry about the wedding budget as my son has a lot of well-wishers.

“Nyaradzo donated an electric wheelchair he has used which he can control by just clicking and I am grateful for that.”

In tears, Miss Albertina Madzima, sister to Greatman’s mother, was overwhelmed with such a life-changing event.

“I had accepted what God had given us and as a family we never imagined this wedding,” she said. “I had always had a heavy heart whenever I thought of my sister’s child because of his condition, but now I am thankful to God and I have seen the hand of God working.”

Greatman and his wife Silibaziso were grateful as they both were happy that their wedding went well besides the challenges that they faced during the planning phase.

“The wedding was fine, it all happened as we had planned,” said Greatman.

“Yes, we did face some challenges, but fortunately there were people who came through.

“I am very grateful to Teo Events, who were the wedding organizers, for coming through and everyone who offered their help so that this day could be so wonderful.

Silibaziso said her dreams had been fulfilled.

“A wedding is every girl’s dream and this was a dream,” she said. “I appreciate and I am very happy.”