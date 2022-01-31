Three children burn to death after tuckshop catches fire

Crime Reporter

THREE children aged seven, 11 and 14 were burnt to death after a tuckshop they were sleeping in caught fire in Shamva last Friday.

The three died on admission to Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the children had lit an empty crate of eggs and placed it on top of a cardboard box to repel mosquitoes before they slept. The tuckshop then caught fire, burning and injuring the children.

They were then taken to the hospital where they later died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports that three juveniles aged seven, 11 and 14 died on admission to Sally Mugabe Hospital, Harare due to injuries sustained when the tuckshop they were sleeping in caught fire on January 28, 2022, at Dragon Mine in Shamva.

“The juveniles had lit an empty crate of eggs and placed it on top of a cardboard box to repel mosquitoes before they went to sleep,” he said.

In November last year, three children aged 16, 11 and 8 of the Hwiridza family under Chief Seke were burnt beyond recognition after the hut they were sleeping in caught fire, killing them instantly.

The children were sleeping in their thatched hut when it caught fire.

The origin of the fire was not known, but it was claimed that a veld fire had torched the roof of the hut.

Efforts by villagers and relatives to rescue the trio were in vain after they failed to break down the door. Their parents were not at home when the tragedy struck.