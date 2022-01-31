Palestine calls for African support on its struggles

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

PALESTINE has called on African states to be standard-bearers in their struggle and to lead international efforts to end Israel’s colonial occupation and apartheid regime.

The country is also pushing for accountability for Israel’s crimes and for Africa not to associate itself with what they said was the “remaining and most brutal colonial project in the 21st century.”

Addressing journalists today, Palestinian ambassador Tamer Almassri said the era of appeasement of Israel’s crimes, as an illegal occupier above the law, must come to an end.

“Israel’s continued impunity and exceptionalism, whereby it is permitted to act as a state above the law, must end,” he said.

“Instead of discussing the granting of Israel an observer status to the African Union at 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government summit, we implore to the free governments of Africa to take different steps to help end Israel’s illegal occupation and dismantle its apartheid regime in Palestine.

We call on African states to reject the unilateral decision taken by the African Union Commission to grant Israel Observer Status and recognize that Israel’s occupation of Palestine is illegal. They should challenge Israel’s colonial-apartheid regime, including through defunding it by stopping all arms trade and military “assistance” to Israel.”

Ambassador Almassri said Africa should take bilateral and multilateral action to isolate the Israeli colonial-apartheid regime, including comprehensive and mandatory sanctions.

He said the African continent should also support the State of Palestine’s legal endeavours to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

“The Palestinian people continue to honour and appreciate the common bond with the peoples of Africa for freedom. Their longstanding and principled support and solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against the illegal settler colonialism and apartheid is a source of hope and strength that the Palestinian people cherish.”