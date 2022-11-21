Thailand explores Zim investment

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga discusses with Thailand Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dr Sathit Pitutecha (right) in Thailand recently

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in BANGKOK, Thailand

Thailand is keen to scout for investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and will soon start working on modalities to achieve the goal.

Thailand Deputy Minister of Public Health Dr Sathit Pitutecha said after meeting Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga on the sidelines of the recently ended International Conference on Family Planning (ICPF) that his country was keen on investment.

The Thai interest becomes the latest frontier responding and keen on bringing investment into the country on the back of President Mnangagwa’s investment promotion thrust.

Thailand is already listed as an upper middle-income economy by the World Bank having registered rapid economic growth in recent times.

Zimbabwe is on a drive to attain the same status by 2030 and thus has a lot to gain from cooperating with Thailand.

Agriculture, public health and energy are some of the areas the Thais are keen to have a look at.

“The Vice President (Dr Chiwenga) gave us information and data of Zimbabwe,” Dr Pitutecha said.

“He mentioned different opportunities where Thailand and Zimbabwe can cooperate in terms of trade and investment in energy, agriculture and I would like to express my gratitude to the information provided by him.”

“We thank him for mentioning opportunities in the future. I will study all the information provided by him to identify further cooperation to different opportunities in future in relation to investment in public health and universal health coverage as well as family planning and other matters raised by him.”

Thailand, with a US$506 billion gross domestic product, is now one of the eight largest economies in Asia.

Its economy is anchored on agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and electronics.

With Zimbabwe on a drive to boost its information and communication technology sector, collaboration with Thailand could come in handy.

Looking at new frontiers like Thailand is in sync with President Mnangagwa’s diplomatic thrust of engagement and re-engagement and Zimbabwe being a friend to all and an enemy to none.

Government, in the New Dispensation, has been primed to further economic development and improving people’s lives in all its engagements.

It is against this background that while VP Chiwenga was primarily here for a conference on population and sexual reproduction, he couldn’t miss an opportunity to pursue further economic opportunities.