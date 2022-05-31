Teguru continue his dominance

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

GEDION Teguru was thrilled after he was crowned the inaugural Odyssey Ironman Zimbabwe festival champion at the Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma on Saturday.

The Harare-based hulk had everything the judges were looking for as he was the last man standing at the contest.

”Gidza”, as Teguru is affectively known in the local bodybuilding circles, shook off the challenge of Pritchard Hoko from Bodyworks (Bulawayo) and Nunurai Masosonere of Family Fitness (Harare) who were second and third respectively.

Mark Vassilatos, Paradzai Kureva and Enock Mugariwa completed the top six in the Senior Men Bodybuilding category.

Teguru, who won the Harare Classic 2021, said he was happy with the win as he had worked hard for the occasion.

“I am very happy. I had worked very hard and I am grateful to all the people who rallied behind me. It was a tough competition but I managed to come out the winner.

“I started to prepare for the contest some four months back and all the efforts were rewarded today. I am now looking forward to the next contests like the nationals,” said Teguru.

The junior men championship was won by Aaron Musarurwa of Oxygen Gym in Harare with Stanslous Chirenje, Shelton Chidembo, Dylan Hakata and Arthur Thabo completing the top five.

Lasley Payne Gondo of Bodyworks in Bulawayo finally dethroned veteran Marko Mwale in the Wheelchair Men Bodybuilding.

Bulawayo dominated the wheelchair category as Pearson Tazvivinga, also from Bulawayo’s Dynamic Gym, was third. Lameck Rashai from Rayton in Harare was fourth.

Zambia-based Masimba Nyamajiwa returned home to win the Men’s Fitness with Paul Bako settling for second place ahead of Donald Munashe Matandirofa.

Blessing Itai Sithole continued with his dominance in the Men’s Physique where he faced stiff competition from Joseph Luquembo and Pritchard Hoko who came second and third respectively.

The Women Bikini title went to Lynette Tom of Nu Aquarus Gym in Harare who beat South African Shameela Saiden of Impakt Gym and Nomathamsanga Phiri.