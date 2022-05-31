Durban to host COSAFA Cup in July

31 May, 2022 - 11:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Durban to host COSAFA Cup in July

The Herald

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THIS year’s COSAFA Cup will be staged in Durban from July 5 to 17.

Durban will also host the COSAFA Women’s Champions League later in the year.

Zambia and South Africa have a chance to close in on record winners Zimbabwe who are likely to miss the tournament due to FIFA suspension.

The Warriors have won the regional title six times while the two neighbouring countries have won it five times.

Legendary coach Sunday Chidzambwa is the most accomplished coach in the history of the tournanent where he has presided over four titles, the back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Previously, he won the regional title in 2009 and 2005.

The ZIFA board is making efforts to be reinstated by the Sports Commission. However, the proposition is still under consideration.

Despite missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Warriors have been included in the CHAN draw.

Zimbabwe are likely to be included in the draw for the COSAFA tournament that will start in a month’s time.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting