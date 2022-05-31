Durban to host COSAFA Cup in July

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THIS year’s COSAFA Cup will be staged in Durban from July 5 to 17.

Durban will also host the COSAFA Women’s Champions League later in the year.

Zambia and South Africa have a chance to close in on record winners Zimbabwe who are likely to miss the tournament due to FIFA suspension.

The Warriors have won the regional title six times while the two neighbouring countries have won it five times.

Legendary coach Sunday Chidzambwa is the most accomplished coach in the history of the tournanent where he has presided over four titles, the back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Previously, he won the regional title in 2009 and 2005.

The ZIFA board is making efforts to be reinstated by the Sports Commission. However, the proposition is still under consideration.

Despite missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Warriors have been included in the CHAN draw.

Zimbabwe are likely to be included in the draw for the COSAFA tournament that will start in a month’s time.