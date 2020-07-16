Teen star Chibunyu rewarded with vehicle

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

RUYAMURO Holdings yesterday fulfilled their pledge by giving ZIFA Northern Region Division One 2019 Soccer Star of the Year winner, Kelvin Chibunyu, a car.

Chibunyu, who plays for Cranborne Bullets, was last year voted the Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One best player.

He won a Nissan Tida sedan.

The ecstatic 19-year-old, who was playing social football for the The Herald in the Communications League three years ago, said he could hardly wait to play in the Premier League.

“I have been waiting for a long time for this opportunity and I am not going to look back,’’ he said.

“I thank my coach, Nesbert Saruchera, for giving me the opportunity to shine and I hope to continue doing that.

“It was not an easy road as I had to endure warming the bench in my first season in 2018 but, with time, I managed to get regular first-team action.

“It is through hard work that I managed to do this. I cannot wait for the start of the season as I want to use the platform to market myself for a move abroad.’’

The handover was graced by Ruyamuro marketing executive, Takudza Makwangudze.

“We are happy with our relationship with the Northern Region and I believe it is not going to end here as we still have a year on our contract.

“There is need to give back to the community and we saw it fit to support soccer.

“I believe our gesture will go a long way in motivating other players to work hard in the upcoming season.

“We will continue to support the Region as long as they remain as professional as they are,” said Makwangudze.

ZIFA Northern Region chairman, Martin Kweza, said this was all part of their efforts to promote the game.

“Our aim is to promote teams that will be a force to reckon with in the Premier League and we are grateful to our sponsors who gave us the vehicle,’’ he said.

“We are looking forward to more fruitful years and continuing to give the players meaningful awards.’’

Chibunyu is the fifth player to have won a motor vehicle after Zivanai Mhanda, Herbert Rusawo, Evans Katema and Blessing Majarira.