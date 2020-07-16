Mason doubtful for Palace visit

Breaking News
The Herald

MANCHESTER. — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Mason Greenwood is a doubt for Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace tonight due to the ankle injury he sustained in a late challenge from Southampton’s Oriol Romeu on Monday night.

The teenager striker played on until he was substituted in the 84th minute of the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and later felt the full effects of the challenge.

Greenwood is now battling to be fit for the Palace clash at Selhurst Park tonight along with Luke Shaw who also suffered an ankle injury against Southampton. Brandon Williams, who sustained a small cut next to his left eye that required stitches, should be available.

“I said after the game that my ankles were a bit weak after many years of football, but obviously Mason carried on and I think it should have been looked upon by the referee definitely,’’ said Solskjaer.

“In the heat of the moment he will play on and adrenaline gets you going, and then you get a little bit of reaction after. — Mailonline.

