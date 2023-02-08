Tapera hopeful of the future

Sports Reporter

UPCOMING tennis player Shane Tapera says his interaction with the Davis Cup team during their final build-up for the tie against Uruguay in the World Group II Play-offs has been an eye opener.

The Botswana-based player is one of the four juniors that made up the development team that had the opportunity to practice with the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team ahead of last weekend’s tie in Harare.

“I speak for most of us and I say the experience was great. We all had a great time, and we learnt a lot.

“We learnt how the professionals who were our seniors, Benji, Courtney, Mehluli and also the captain Takanyi do their things. How they manage themselves, their schedules like the simple things like going to gym on time, eating on time, sleeping early, having rest and having normal warm-up before you start practicing.

“It was really crucial because I think to be a star, just like them or even better, then I need to do what they do. Maybe not exactly but I need to do the things they do to get to their level.

“Now I see how much dedication and how much hard work I need to put in,” said Tapera.

The other three players were Takura Muhwandagara, Ronan Mtisi and Thompson Thomu and they were selected by the national association as part of their development efforts.