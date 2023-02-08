Unpaid work for woman found in possession of dagga

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Beatrice woman who was found in possession of dagga was recently ordered to serve 420 hours of community service.

Modester Gudo (50) was convicted at her own plea of guilty when she appeared before Chitungwiza Magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

She was sentenced to 18 months in jail and six months were suspended on the condition that she does not commit a similar crime within the next five years.

The remaining 12 months were commuted to 420 hours of community service at a local school in Beatrice.

Prosecuting, Ms Tarisai Makoni told the court that on January 29, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Beatrice received a tip-off from informers that Gudo had dagga at her house.

Detective Constable Chacha Martin and Detective Constable Ndozvo James went to Chapter Grade Farm and conducted a search of her house.

They recovered dagga in four small paper bags that were in a drum and teapot stationed in her bedroom.

She told them she had bought the dagga from a supplier who is based in Mozambique.

They arrested her immediately and the dagga weighed almost one kilogramme.