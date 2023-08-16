Tamia Chataika follows grandfather’s footsteps

Rejoice Makoni

Arts Correspondent

It is true when they say an apple does not fall far from its mother tree although there are some apples which fall and roll to the next garden.

Jordan Chataika’s grand daughter Tamia Chataika has promised to keep the family name running by also taking up the music career.

Tamia is an Afro pop singer and song writer based in Chitungwiza and she has managed to record six songs so far.

The talented singer recently released a song with visuals titled “Wandinoda” and the song is currently found on her YouTube channel.

“I am really impressed by the reception and support from my fans and I just can’t wait to unleash more good music. The feedback is amazing and highly encouraging.

“I have also picked up some very important pointers from fans and music critics, which I hope to infuse into my coming project,” she said.

Tamia released her debut single in 2019 entitled “Shingirira”, meaning do not give up.

“When I wrote ‘Shingirira’ I was just encouraging everyone who has dreams and hopes not to give up because there could be light at the end of the tunnel.”

The songstress started singing when she was in primary school and later became a choir mistress at Zengeza 1 high school where she enrolled for her high school.

In 2017 she participated in the World choir games which were held in Tshwane, Pretoria.

Tamia said her dream was to have a collaboration with Feli Nandi, and Jah Prayzah.

“I drive my inspiration from the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Feli Nandi and Jah Prayzah and I just hope that one day I will manage to have a collaboration with Jah Prayzah and Feli Nandi.”

“So far I have done ‘Shingirira’ which is my fist song ‘Giribhet’, ‘Wandinoda’, ‘Light up’, ‘Ndiye’ and ‘Wandirasa’” she said.

So far, the songstress has collaborated with the Comic Pastor on a song titled “Ndiye”.