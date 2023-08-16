GONESE STEALS SHOW DESPITE LOSS

STAR MAN . . . ZDF Select goalkeeper Lennon Gonese is mobbed by the fans after his heroics during yesterday’s ZDF Cup final against Malawi at the National Sports Stadium — Picture Joseph Manditswara

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces Select goalkeeper Lennon Gonese starred in between the posts, albeit, on a losing cause to their Malawian counterparts in this ZDF Cup final at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The match was put together to cap activities to commemorate the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.

And the match was played in a friendly manner between the two teams with no caution, verbal or yellow card, being issued by referee of the day Patrick Kalota.

Even the medics were never called to action as the teams traded blows safely.

The hosts needed a hero to cheer the capacity crowd despite the defeat and they found him in Gonese.

The 24-year-old who plays for Black Rhinos wowed the fans with his top-notch footwork and elasticity.

He completed the most dribbles in the match and even the Malawi Defence Force coach Nicholas Mhango couldn’t help but praise the Zimbabwean.

Of course the visitors managed to win the match thanks to a well-worked solitary goal by Gastin Simkonga 13 minutes before time.

“He is an impressive young goalkeeper whose charisma is beyond explanation.

“His footwork is one of his greatest strengths and overall, he is a very good goalkeeper,” said Mhango.

“It was a very good match and very competitive.

“In the first half, Zimbabwe were in total control of the game but my defence remained resolute to keep them at bay.

“We were always second to the ball and lost most of the 50-50 contests.’’

He noted that Gonese had made the difference for the ZDF side.

“However, we came out prepared for the second half. Their goalkeeper (Gonese) was in top form but at the end of the day, we are smiling.

“I would like to congratulate the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on their day.

“I would like to thank them as well for affording us a chance to participate in a commemoratory football match to celebrate them. We would like to thank them for that’’.

Gonese who was mobbed by fans at the sound of the final whistle said he enjoyed every moment of the match.

“This is my debut season in the top-flight. I am enjoying everything and my confidence is growing with each passing match,’’ he said.

“We had to make the people happy with the manner we were playing that’s why I was also applying the aesthetics.

“But I am disappointed to have failed to win the trophy on a day we are celebrating as the ZDF’’.

The hosts controlled the early exchanges and even had the ball in the net inside the opening 10 minutes but Patrick Kumbula was adjudged to have had headed home from an offside position.

From then on neither team ventured forward with action concentrated in midfield.

But once the Malawians came from the breather with a changed game plan attacking from the flanks, the hosts were also stinging.

Vincent Mhandu, Tatenda Mchisa and Collin Kwaramba all came close to scoring but the Malawi goalkeeper McDonald Harawa smothered all those attempts.

But it was Khumbula who was supposed to score but hesitated and failed to properly connect from point-blank range at the hour mark.

With the ZDF Select missing those chances, their opponents conjured up some magic from the right flank with Brown Magaga running down the line before lofting the ball for Simkonga, who planted a firm header into Gonese’s net.

Although the Zimbabweans tried to rally back, their opponents erected an effective defensive line that did the job for the remainder of the match to pocket the US$9000 cash prize.

Zimbabwe got US$6500 for their efforts.

The match was watched by Zimbabwe Defence Forces command element as well as the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri.

Teams:

ZDF Select: Lenon Gonese, Ernest Mativenga, Roy Nousenga, Collin Kwaramba, Aldridge Mubango, Cuthbert Gwaze (Kudakwashe Nyakudanga 41min), Leeroy Benard (Rodwell Mhlanga 70min), Tatenda Mchisa, Patrick Kumbula (Rashmore Makoni 70min), Vincent Mhandu, Gracious Muleya

Malawi Defence Forces: McDonald Harawa, Lovemore Jere, Lusekero Malema, Maneno Nyoni, Innocent Botman, Timothy Nyirenda, Walusulu Mdoka, Brown Maganga, Gastin Simkonda, Raphael Phiri