Swearing in of elected councillors postponed

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has said new dates were being set for the swearing-in of the recently elected councillors.

In a letter dated Sunday, addressed to all town clerks of municipalities, chief executives of rural district councils, and town secretaries of local area boards, Permanent Secretary for the Local Government Ministry, Zvinechimwe Churu, said local authorities would be notified of the rescheduled dates for the swearing-in.

According to the Constitution, councillors are required to be sworn in within nine days of the announcement of the harmonised election results.

“As you are aware, the results of the general elections were announced on 26 August, which included councillors for your local authorities.

By operation of the law, councillors, in terms of Section 277 of the Constitution, assume office on the ninth day after the announcement of the results of the general elections.

“It is against this background that the Ministry directs that it will advise each individual local authority of the dates for swearing of councillors,” reads part of the letter.

The Urban Councils Act and the Rural District Councils Act provide that before undertaking any duty, the councillors shall take and subscribe before the town clerk or chief executive, such oath of loyalty and office as may be prescribed. – New Ziana.