Suspended sentence for a minor who sexually abused two children

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A 14-year-old girl from Harare who raped two minors that were left in her custody for a night was today given a suspended sentence by Harare regional Magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda.

She was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.

Mr Kuwanda sentenced her to three-month imprisonment which were wholly suspended for the next five years on condition that she does commit a similar offence.

The offender and the complainants are not related but they stay at the same house in Glen View.

The court heard that on August 9, at around 7pm, the complainants’ mother went to Glen Norah B where she is a vendor and left the two complainants with the offender.

They then retired to bed at around 7pm in the same room.

During the night, the offender then forcefully had sexual intercourse with the first complainant who is aged eight.

The court also heard that the accused went on to call the second complainant who is aged six and ordered him to come closer to her and he complied.

She then had sexual intercourse with him and both complainants never reported the matter to anyone.

The matter came to light when the complainants’ mother noticed some bruises on the second complainant’s private parts.

The complainants were taken to the hospital where they were medically examined and it was established that they had been raped.