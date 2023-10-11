  • Today Wed, 11 Oct 2023

Ginimbi’s sister dies in bus accident

Arts Reporter

Juliet Kadungure, who is sister to the late businessman Genius Kadungure also known as Ginimbi, died yesterday in bus accident on her way back to Harare from Tanzania, a close source has revealed.

Coincidentally Juliet died on what could have been Ginimbi’s 39th birthday.

The news of Julie’s death was announced on social media, with many people sending their condolences.

Julie’s sister, Nelia posted on her WhatsApp status:

“Mwari mandirwadzisa zvekare.”

Ginimbi, died on the spot on November 8, 2020 along Liberation Legacy Way (Borrowdale Road) in Harare when his Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

He was believed to have been coming from a party with two foreigners and two locals who had come for the Saturday night party also died.

