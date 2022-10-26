Suspended council officials remain barred from work

Municipal Reporter

All suspended council officials with pending court cases mostly on corruption-related charges linked to land scams remain barred from work after the Government appealed a High Court order allowing them to attend work.

CCC-led Harare City Council has only two substantive directors out of a possible eight with the town clerk, chamber secretary, human capital development manager, directors of housing, finance and works all on suspension.

Almost a familiar situation for corruption riddled Chitungwiza Municipality.

In a circular, Local Government and Public Works permanent secretary Mr Zvinechimwe Churu said the ministry has appealed against case number HC7536/20 granted in favour Chitungwiza Residents Trust.

He said two directives had been set aside that were issued by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, dated July 27 2020, referenced ‘Attendance at Attendance at Council and Committee Meetings of Ministry Officials’.

Mr Churu said the second directive was by the permanent secretary for Devolution and Provincial Affairs Harare Metropolitan Province referenced ‘Employees under investigation and those out on bail were set aside’.

“Please take note that the judgement was appealed against by the Ministry, in the Supreme Court under case number SC495/22.

“The appeal suspends the judgement of the High Court effectively; this means that the status quo remains until the Supreme Court determines the appeal,” he said.