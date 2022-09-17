Suspected armed robbers in stand-off with police in Bulawayo 

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Sources in Bulawayo this afternoon reported a stand-off between suspected armed robbers and police at Fidelity Building.

It is believed that the suspected armed robbers raided a forex trading company housed at the building trying to rob the company but alert security officers raised the alarm and police quickly surrounded the building.

The sources added that Police Special Tactics Team were at the scene waiting to pounce on the robbers.

“It is not known how many robbers are inside the building while Corner Fife Street and 11th Avenue remains cordoned by police,” said the sources.

