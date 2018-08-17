Sulu meets Diamond Musica at Food Nest

Arts Reporter

After touring the United Kingdom where he performed at Zimfest last week, Suluman Chimbetu returns to the local stage tonight where he performs at Food Nest alongside Diamond Musica.

Sulu reportedly left lasting impressions at the festival and his team is in high spirits after the successful foreign offensive.

Despite several challenges that have shaken his career over the last year, Sulu has remained steadfast in staging shows at various venues around the country.

The show at Food Nest will be like a repetition of a previous event when Sulu and Diamond Musica shared the stage at the same venue.

The venue was fully-packed and the show was a thrilling encounter of rhumba and dendera.

The musicians did a song together and when they did the joint performance the crowd went into frenzy.

They will be looking forward to repeating the same performance tonight.

Diamond Musica leader Pitshou Lumiere said they are happy to return to Food Nest in anticipation of another memorable night.

“It was a great night when we shared the stage with Sulu at Food Nest. This show is coming back by public demand. People really loved the show and those that come to our rhumba slot at the venue have been requesting that we bring back Sulu,” said Pitshou.

“We will do our duet on stage and we know people will like it. Food Nest is a place for executives and we want to do the best for them. We cannot disappoint.”

Pitshou and his Diamond Musica are regular performers at Food Nest and they invite musicians from other genres to grace their rhumba slot.