Stormy Law Society AGM on today

Senior Court Reporter

FIREWORKS are expected at the crunch Law Society of Zimbabwe Annual General Meeting slated for this afternoon in the capital as most legal practitioners expressed discomfort over the society’s proposed 2023 fee structure.

According to the proposed fee structure, lawyers are asked to pay an annual fee of US$950 in subscription for members in private practice with five or more years in practice.

Lawyers with less than five years in practice are required to pay US$700 for the practising certificate.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe is also calling for lawyers in commercial practice to fork out US$500 in subscriptions.

New lawyers interested in joining the association are asked to pay US$350 in registration fees and US$550 for a practising certificate.

Lawyers are not allowed to operate without a practising certificate from the association which is also the sole regulatory board for legal practitioners in the country.

Most lawyers, who spoke to The Herald ahead of the AGM said the proposed fees are beyond the reach of many describing them as “exorbitant and a heavy blow to young law firms.”

Law Society of Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Richard Chidza confirmed the AGM but could not reveals matters on the agenda saying:

“The meeting was for members only and the agendas were only communicated to members.”