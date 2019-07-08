Stop price madness, warns Mohadi

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has appealed to local businesses to heed the Government’s economic realignment measures through implementing a fair pricing model to avoid causing unnecessary agony on citizens.

He said the days of those who are continuing to overprice goods at the expense of the masses were numbered.

The Vice President made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube during the official opening of the Beitbridge Business Expo.

The business initiative, which seeks to market the border town as an investment destination, attracted a total of 50 corporates and small to medium enterprises from across the country and neighbouring South Africa.

“Beitbridge has lot of investment opportunities considering its strategic location as a logistics hub for both Zimbabwe and the SADC region,” said the Vice President.

“However, as we call for investment, we also plead with local businesses for fair pricing of goods and services as opposed to exploitative pricing like we have been witnessing in some shops and supermarkets here.

“You will note that for any business to thrive, it must have the consumers around it and if we milk the same consumers to death, who will buy from us tomorrow?

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the days of those who are overpricing goods are numbered and that does not spare those people in our town who have turned against the very community that supports them”.

He said it was important for people to work together in ensuring that the economy recovers.

Vice President Mohadi the Government was ready to support and engage businesses on a number of cross cutting issues.

He said now that the country was using local currency it was prudent for businesses to shun exploitative prices and over burdening the consumers.

“We know those businesses and like the President said, we will deal with you because you undertook to service the people and not to milk them. Can anyone explain why beverages from our local manufacturers are so expensive here in Beitbridge where we have depots?

“Shops have a duty to protect consumers who must not be punished for their loyalty. Now that we are using local currency through the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, we urge businesses to shun exploitative process overburdening the consumers,” said Vice President Mohadi.

He said Beitbridge town was also poised for growth with the border modernisation programme taking shape.

In addition, he said the town will benefit by having a modern border post, a fire station, and a water reservoir on Mawale Hill for improved water supply, an additional sewer pond and a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) village.

The Vice President added that the initiative will also bring more investment to the town and that Government will facilitate and support all investments initiative meant to improve the quality of life of the people in the town and the whole country.

“Our infrastructure like water and sewer installations are protected by the environment and we urge people to stop the indiscriminate cutting of trees that we have borrowed from the future generations.

“I would like to salute the exhibitors at this Business Expo for the commitment to a growing economy and a prosperous Zimbabwe they have shown by participating at this Business Expo,” he said.