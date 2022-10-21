Stellar line-up for anti-sanctions gala

Ivan Zhakata Arts Correspondent

A strong line-up of artistes from cross various music genres has been set up to thrill showgoers on October 25 when Zimbabwe joins the SADC region in commemorating the Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day.

The massive musical gala is scheduled for Chitungwiza Aquatic Centre, and will run from 6pm to 6am.

The musical concert will run under the theme, “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s resilience through economic engagement and re-engagement”.

Earlier in the day, President Mnangagwa would have led the nation in commemorating the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day, which was adopted by the 39th SADC Summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in August 2019.

Since then, SADC countries and some African and other friendly global nations, have taken advantage of October 25 to embark on various activities including marches and speeches, all aimed at demanding the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations, led by the United States and the United Kingdom.

In an effort to ensure no one is left behind in the fight against sanctions, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has organised an anti-sanctions musical gala some of the country’s best artistes will perform.

Some of the artistes expected to perform at the gala are Dendera music star Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Chief Hwenje, senior lecturer Nicholas Zakaria, Freeman, rising star Mark Ngwazi, Minister Michael Mahendere, Zora music maestro Leonard Zhakata, Andy Muridzo, Killer T, the Police Band, Munyaradzi Munodawafa and poet, Nqobile Malinga.

Others are gospel sensations Agartha Murudzwa, Dorcas Moyo and Mathias Mhere, Jah Master, Bazooka, Iyasa, DJ Fantan and Levels, Dadza D, and Mndhlera Skobokobo, are expected to entertain the revellers during the all-night musical show.

The concert will be held both physically and virtually, with some who cannot travel to Chitungwiza following the proceedings on ZBC TV which will broadcast the gala live.

The gala comes at a time when the bulk of the progressive world has increased calls for the removal of sanctions.

It is understood that the United States was shocked by the unanimity among mainly African leaders in calling for the removeal of the sanctions, which are now affecting not only Zimbabwe, but the entire region.

Since November 24, 2017, President Mnangagwa has been driving the engagement and re-engagement drive, with all countries that had cut ties with Zimbabwe, under the mantra, “Friend to all, enemy to none”.