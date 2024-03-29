State assisted funeral for veteran actress 

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has accorded veteran actor Stella January a State assisted funeral.

In a statement today, Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba said Government was now moving in to assist the January family.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, wishes to advise and to announce that His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, has approved state assistance towards the funeral of late Stella January.

“Stella January was a veteran actor in Zimbabwe’s film industry. She is fondly

remembered for the role she played in television drama series which include Yellow Card, Mombe Dzemashanga, Gringo the Trouble Maker, among others.

“Further to the granting of the state assisted funeral, Government now moves in to support the bereaved family.

“May her dear soul rest in peace, and the bereaved family be consoled,” he said.

January died on Wednesday night of cancer.

She was 55.

Mourners are gathered at house number 23, Nzou Street, in Mufakose, Harare.