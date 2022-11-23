Star FM part ways with DJ Mbale

Arts Reporter

Popular radio station Star FM has parted ways with disc jockey Gabriel Mbale, who had worked for the station for some years.

DJ Mbale, also known as the Mangungundengu Boss, used to host the Zimdancehall Overdrive on Thursdays and on Saturday he played a fictional character of Prophet Sean as he exposed cheaters on the LoversConnection.

He was much known for well-crafted mixes and represented the Ghetto life and activity. The announcement was made on social media by the station management and received mixed feelings.

“Star FM has parted ways with Dj Mbale over various issues. We appreciate his contribution to brand Star Fm and wish him well in his future endeavours,” read the post.

Some artistes who called this publication shared their grievances over how DJ Mbale was treating them.

Efforts to get further comments from the Star FM management were unsuccessful.

DJ Mbale wrote on his Mangungundengu TV Facebook page that will move on with his other projects.