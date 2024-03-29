Stage set for Legends Academy to shine in SA

Legends Academy director, Farai Dhliwayo told Zimpapers Sport that he was humbled by the invitation.

Bruce Chikuni in Johannesburg

LEGENDS Academy are reaping the rewards of their continuous effort to establish future stars from grassroots following their invitation to participate in the U17’s Vision View TV Easter Cup of Champions in South Africa.

The tournament is running from today up to Monday at Pinnacle College in Kyalami.

The best of the best competition includes Transition Football, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs, Randburg FC, Amatuks, Highlands Park FC, Orlando Pirates, Dream, Academy, Athletic Club and Transnet School of Africa.

Legends Academy were drawn in the same group with SuperSport United, RESA, Rocking Stars and Transition FC.

The top two teams from each group will automatically progress to the next round of the competition.

Legends Academy are being ranked by some as the best performing academy in Zimbabwe hence their inclusion.

Their products have been gold dust in the country’s top-flight and lower leagues

The youngest Zimbabwean player in South Africa’s DSTV Premiership, Douglas Mapfumo, 22, of Polokwane City hails from this decent project.

Mapfumo made it to Mzansi’s top-flight without even kicking a ball in the Castle Lager Premiership two season ago.

Teenage sensation, Denzel Mapuwa of Greenfuel, who recently finished as the top goalscorer (3) in a mini tournament in Malawi for the country’s national Under-20 side is also the academy’s graduate.

Legends Academy director, Farai Dhliwayo told Zimpapers Sport that he was humbled by the invitation.

Dhliwayo said this platform will be a reality check for his youngsters.

“It’s a great honour and a privilege to be recognised by international power houses in football circles.

“It shows they have an appreciation of our efforts and I have been telling the boys the significance of showing their potential at this competition.

“As Legends Academy, we are not here to win the competition but to check were we are legging behind in developing these players and they will also get the chance to take a leaf from their opponents,” said Dhliwayo.

Mapuwa proved to be a cut from a cloth that makes the Warriors in Malawi last week.

He was however overshadowed by the country’s below par showing as they failed to record a win in two attempts.

It can be argued that Mapuwa gained exposure after Legends Academy’s trip to Portugal two years as he was the only player in the Young Warriors team to have played outside Zimbabwe.

Dhliwayo feels these tournaments have positive impact on these youngsters.

“Mapuwa played well last week in Malawi not because he understood the assignment but he benefitted from a similar tour we had in Portugal.

“That’s where he grasped the concept and experience of playing outside Zimbabwe and this is what has been lacking to these youngsters.

“Sometimes the best way to improve their imagination is by affording them the chance to play in different environment,” he said.