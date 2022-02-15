Smooth start for Form 1 classes

Teachers take Form One pupils through orientation at George Stark High School in Mbare, Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Herald Reporters

Form One classes for 2022 started yesterday with some parents making last minute efforts to secure places amid mixed turnout of teachers following last week’s suspension by the Government of those who failed to report for duty for the first term.

After the Government announced a salary increment and new perks last week, teacher s’ unions said their members would start reporting for work pending the conclusion of negotiations on salaries and benefits.

At some public schools, teachers did not report for duty yesterday, with most of them being those that were suspended for three months without pay by the Government.

Representatives of civil servants met with Government negotiators last week under the auspices of the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC), where the workers agreed to the new pay deal.

Although teachers’ unions said their members would start reporting for duty while they also negotiated with the Government over the suspension of teachers, there was little learning activity at most schools.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said the ministry has conducted an assessment of the situation in schools across the country.

He said the Form One learners had started classes well.

On teacher turnout, Mr Ndoro said the situation was encouraging.

“It was a mixed bag but quite encouraging. A number of teachers reported for duty,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads (ZINUSH) secretary general Mr Munyaradzi Majoni, said some parents were opting to make their children stay at home.

“Some teachers did not report for duty today and some learners are no longer coming to school since they know the teachers are not there. We are hoping that the meeting between unions and Government will be fruitful and teachers return to work as soon as possible,” he said.

The package offered by the Government to civil servants and teachers includes a 20 percent increment across the board backdated to January 1, with the equivalent of US$100 of this in foreign currency from next month.

There is also school fees support for three children and 34 000 flats to be built over five years.

Some teachers who spoke to The Herald off the record said even though they were at school, there was little learning activity as they waited the outcome of salary negotiations.

At George Stark and Harare High schools in Mbare, teachers were busy with enrolment and orientation of Form Ones, but no lessons were being offered to those already in class.

However, students in some schools such as Kambuzuma High 1, Warren Park 1 and Warren Park 2 High School said their teachers had reported for duty and they had conducted lessons.

The situation was mirrored in most parts of the country with some teachers reporting for duty while others stayed away as Form One classes began.

In Midlands, most high schools were a hive of activity with parents and guardians accompanying their children in a last minute bid to secure Form One placements.

Many of the parents said they were frustrated as most schools were claiming to be full.

“I stay in Mkoba but I could not get a place at Mkoba 3 High so am trying my luck here at Mambo High School,” said Mrs Leona Matsika.

At Regina Mundi High, on the outskirts of Gweru, there was a long winding queue with the parents still hopeful despite the school authorities posting notifications that placements were only secured through online applications.

Teachers, however, reported for duty in fear of being suspended but were not conducting lessons.

In Marondera, Form One classes started smoothly and attendance of teachers at most schools was high.

Some parents were still trying to secure places for their children.

“We are still trying to get places for our children at Cherutombo High but we are happy that teachers are coming to attend to us,” said Mrs Sandra Chimusoro.

In Mashonaland West province, Form One classes commenced lessons with reports that some parents were still seeking places.

Acting provincial education director, Mr Jason Dzveta warned teachers and school officials demanding bribes to facilitate boarding places saying children were supposed to be enrolled free of charge.

He said learning was progressing well across the province, despite threats by some teacher unions calling their members to abscond lessons.

In Masvingo, teachers attendance at schools had slightly improved from last week as Form One started classes.

At Victoria High and Masvingo Christian High schools, Form One classes were ongoing although the turnout of teachers was still below 100 percent.

Students at Victoria High were seen milling around the school doing nothing as teachers skipped lessons, choosing to relax in groups outside the classrooms.

In Kariba, Form One learners went to school but there was little activity.

“We didn’t learn today as we started Form One. Maybe things will change as the week progresses,” said a Form One learner at Nyamhunga High School.