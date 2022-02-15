President takes engagement, re-engagement to Europe

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to leave the country today for Brussels, Belgium, for the EU/AU summit as he bolsters the country’s re-engagement and engagement initiative that has seen Zimbabwe’s relations with former hostile nations improving.

Scores of leaders from the European Union and African Union are expected to attend the key meeting where world leaders exchange ideas and forge deals.

THE 6th AU-EU summit will be held on February 17 and 18.

In a statement, the EU said the summit presents a “unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests”.

“The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe investment package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis,” part of the agenda says.

At the meeting peace and security issues are expected to feature prominently especially as there are threats of destabilisation on both continents.

There will be a series of thematic meetings that will discuss topics that include growth financing, health systems, and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility, private sector support, and economic integration.

EU and AU Heads of State will be participating in the roundtables, together with a selected group of external guests who are experts in their respective fields.

“A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the participants.”

Coming on the backdrop of a hugely successful trip to Glasgow Scotland for the COP26 meeting that was held last year, the visit to Belgium where the EU parliament is located is yet another breakthrough for Zimbabwe, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa who has made re-engagement one of his administration’s key policies.