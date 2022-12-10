Skincare trends we will see the back of in 2023

While ageing is a natural part of life, how we age makes all the difference. And in some way, it is something we can have some control over.

With so many beauty treatments, skincare products and procedures out there, it’s difficult to keep up with all the latest trends and magic ingre’pkdients that promise to slow down the ageing process and provide wrinkle-free glowing skin.

Like fashion trends, every year skincare trends pop up that have beauty fanatics hoping onto.

While some of these trends might be great and work wonders, others can cause more harm than good.

Dr Alek Nikolic, a renowned specialist in aesthetic medicine and owner of SkinMiles, shares the skincare trends we need to leave behind in 2022 as well as what he predicts will be the biggest skincare treatments in 2023.

Here’s what he advises you to stop doing in the new year and why.

Skin icing

Even though one may think that the cold helps with inflamed skin, icing tends to reduce blood flow and constrict capillaries.

This in turn reduces the nutrients and oxygen flowing to the skin. If the skin is inflamed then alternatives would include gentle cleansers and moisturisers that are specifically indicated for sensitive or inflamed skin.

Slugging

This is the trend of applying petroleum jelly over your night-time skin regime. The thought is to trap the skin’s moisture.

However, this approach also traps exfoliated skin, it can also increase surface oil which leads to breakouts. I would suggest that you stick to your night-time skin regime as is.

At-home needling your serums into your skin

This at-home practice can lead to increased skin reactions and sensitivity, increased breakouts and even dermatitis. The alternative is to needle without using serums.

DIY face masks

Not all ingredients are safe on every skin type. DIY masks can cause sensitivity reactions and dermatitis. Alternatives include masks that are designed specifically for one’s skin type and skin concern.

Applying toothpaste on your breakouts

Applying toothpaste does not really do much for breakouts and can irritate the skin making it worse. I would suggest applying spot treatment gels that are specifically formulated for acne and breakouts.

Nikolic predicts the following to be the biggest trends in 2023:

Sustainable skincare

Sustainability is a trend that will be gaining popularity and will stay top of mind throughout the years, as consumers are more aware of the environment and what effect their choices have on the planet around them.

“The demand for sustainable products is growing. We are speaking to an audience that is more switched on when it comes to sustainability,” explains Nikolic.

When shopping for sustainable skincare, haircare and make-up, the key things to consider are checking if the ingredients are sustainably sourced and safe for your skin, and if the packaging is also plastic-free or recycled.

Ceramides and niacinamides will be the hero ingredients

You will be hearing a lot more about the skincare ingredients ceramides and niacinamides in 2023. These two ingredients have been in the spotlight with TikTok influencers raving about how these ingredients have transformed their complexion.

Both ceramide and niacinamide help the skin create a barrier that will prevent moisture from being lost, keeping the skin hydrated. These are multi-tasking ingredients.

Bakuchiol may gain popularity

Many people proceed with caution when it comes to incorporating retinol into their skincare routine as it may lead to irritation.

This is where bakuchiol enters the chat. Bakuchiol can be seen as the natural alternative to retinol which took the spotlight this year.

“Bakuchiol is a powerful plant-based ingredient that is suitable for those who have sensitive skin. It also has anti-ageing properties.” explains Nikolic.

When incorporating bakuchiol into your routine Nikolic suggests that you don’t use it with products that include glycolic acid, as it might have an impact on the potency of the product. — iolnews.com