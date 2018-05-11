Six envoys present credentials

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from incoming Somali Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jamal Mohamed Barrow at State House in Harare yesterday. Looking on is Foreign Affairs and International Trade Secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha. — (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday received credentials from six new ambassadors at State House in Harare.

The new ambassadors from Norway, Cyprus, Somalia, Poland, Rwanda and the Czech Republic pledged to strengthen bilateral relations with Harare.

The newly-appointed Norwegian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Trine Skymoen promised to build on the excellent relations between the two countries.

“We discussed a broad range of bilateral issues we are working on and we have a very long and strong relationship that our two countries have had over the years,” she said.

“We also talked about the past. Norway supported the liberation struggle. We talked about how we can increase cooperation in business.”

She said Norway is currently looking for investment opportunities in finance, agriculture and mining, among others.

Similarly, Cyprus’ newly-appointed Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Yannis Iacovou expressed confidence that he will take the two countries’ relations to a higher level given the cordial relations that already exist between Nicosia and Harare.

“I had the opportunity to discuss with the President on ways and means of enhancing our bilateral engagement. Areas which could be beneficial to Zimbabwe such as tourism, education, agriculture, which is important to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“On the area of education, I am glad to mention that Cyprus universities are already offering scholarships to Zimbabwean students.”

Mr Iacovou also hailed President Mnangagwa for his principled position of supporting the sovereignty and integrity of Cyprus.

Mr Iavocou is coming to Zimbabwe at a time a Cyprus-based investor signed a $4,2 billion deal last mont, to develop a platinum mine and refinery in Zimbabwe.

Somalia’s new envoy Mr Jamal Mohamed Barrow, said he will make an effort to bring investors to Zimbabwe.

“I am very satisfied, we have to bring our investors in Zimbabwe and take the opportunities available to do business here,” he said.

The relationship between Mogadishu and Harare, he said, pre-dates the country’s independence as some former freedom fighters also trained in that country.

Mr Andrzej Kanthak, Polish new Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said he had a frank discussion with President Mnangagwa and both parties stressed the need to strengthen their bilateral relations.

He said they also discussed areas of cooperation in energy and transport.

“Zimbabwe has a huge potential for industrialisation. Poland sees a lot of potential in the future,” said Mr Kanthak.

Rwanda’s new Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Monique Mukaruliza said the two countries agreed to concretise their bilateral relations and promote trade and investment cooperation in tourism, education and ICT.

Rwanda is now regarded as an African “miracle”.

The Czech Republic’s new envoy, Ambassador Radek Rubes, said their discussion was centred on how the two countries can cooperate in agriculture, education and engineering.

He also promised to lure Czech companies to Zimbabwe, particularly those that are interested in agriculture.