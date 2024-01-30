Simbisa expands footprint in fast foods industry

Part of the newly established Chicken Inn drive through at the intersection of Cork and King George Roads in Avondale

Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwean fast food industry is experiencing a major boom as more food outlets are being opened by Simbisa Brands as part of their expansion drive to cater to all citizens.

Simbisa Brand, since last year, has embarked on an expansion exercise which has seen the company open more than 50 outlets countrywide, adding to their existing shops.

Speaking at the opening of another outlet in Avondale on Saturday, Mr Thabani Banda general manager for Creamy Inn and Bakers Inn Zimbabwe said Simbisa Brands, besides boosting the fast food industry, aims at empowering the communities in which they operate.

“We have got lovely brands here which include Roccomamas, Ocean Basket, Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn drive-through and quite a huge investment has gone into our lovely complex,” he said.

“A huge investment has gone into the establishment of these outlets and not only the investments but remember we pride ourselves on that we employ within the communities that we are in. This is not just an investment for Simbisa Brands but it is an investment for the community and the country at large in terms of employment, security and making sure that our staff members are looking after themselves.

“We have built close to 50 outlets since last year and there are also new complexes coming up in Makoni-Chutungwiza, Donny Brook in Masasa and we have got Bulawayo stores coming up. The plans that I have mentioned are the ones that we have opened only, we have opened a Nandos and also some of our investments are not new developments but we do invest also in rebuilds and making sure that stores remain relevant.”

Mr Banda said they have been revamping their outlets countrywide making sure that they reach international standards.

“We are already regional and we pride ourselves by not only being regional but being an African brand. We are represented in a lot of countries like Ghana, Kenya, DRC, Swaziland, South Africa, Namibia and Mauritius, so we are an African band not just regional,” he said.