Sikhala, Sithole convicted of inciting public violence

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti has today convicted Citizens Coalition for Change senior member Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza legislator Godfrey Sithole of incitement of public violence.

The two allegedly posted videos encouraging their party supporters to avenge Moreblessing Ali’s death and then hired lorries to ferry people from Epworth and surrounding areas in Chitungwiza to Nyatsime.

According to the State, 20 families were left homeless following the violence, while 13 shops, six tuck-shops and vehicles were extensively damaged after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime.

