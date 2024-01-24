Cholera vaccination begins Monday

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government will next Monday begin the roll-out of a Cholera vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of the diarrhoea disease that has affected over 20 000 people since its outbreak in February last year.

This was said by Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora during a Government media briefing at the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services board room.

At least 20 121 cases of Cholera and suspected cases of the disease have been recorded while 447 deaths from confirmed and suspected cases have been recorded.

“Our Ministry has successfully applied for the allocation of oral Cholera from the international coordinating group on vaccine provision.

“The decision to allocate 2,3 million vaccines was made on 12 January this year with the initial 892 286 doses coming into the country by January 28. The vaccination campaign is expected to start on the 29th of January in phases starting with the hot spots.

“This is because the doses are not enough to cover the whole country so we will start with the hot spots and roll out to other areas as we receive more and more of the vaccines,” he said.

The hot spots include Chitungwiza, Mazowe and Chiredzi.