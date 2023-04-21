Sikhala, Maiko face fresh charges

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

CCC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala and former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing fresh charges of disorderly conduct yesterday.

The two appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda who placed them on remand and were given May 9 as the trial date. The lawyers for both Sikhala and Maiko indicated they did not have State papers and needed time to prepare for trial.

Mr Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State and told the court that Maiko and Sikhala allegedly stoned some Zanu PF supporters who were holding a rally at Zengeza 5 open ground on May 2 last year.

The rally was being hosted by Charamba Mlambo, a Zanu PF ward 7 candidate who was running for council by elections.

The State alleged that on May 2 last year at around 10am, Mlambo was holding his political rally and around 1pm, Maiko and Sikhala, who were part of a group which was armed with stones, approached the venue and without provocation started stoning people at the rally.

Maiko threw a stone which hit Shepherd Tawodzera, who was among the gathering, on the head and he sustained a cut.

Sikhala and Maiko dispersed after committing the offence and were positively identified as part of the violent group that attacked the Zanu PF supporters and Mlambo.