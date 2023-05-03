  • Today Wed, 03 May 2023

Sikhala fined US$600

Sikhala fined US$600

Herald Correspondent

Job Sikhala, who has been convicted of obstructing the course of justice in Nyatsime last year has this afternoon been fined US$600 by Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The US$600 fine is to be paid by May 5, and failure to pay will result in him serving six months in prison.

In addition, six months were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime in the next five years.

However, he remains in custody as he has three other pending cases before the courts.

