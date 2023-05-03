Minister Gumbo tours AVC and David Whitehead

Walter Nyamukondiwa in Chegutu

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring, Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Joram Gumbo is touring the Agri Value Chain (AVC) operations in Chegutu.

The AVC operations, comprising the solvent extraction, edible oil refinery and crude oil fractionation plants form part of the upstream cotton value addition chain.

Minister Gumbo is monitoring and evaluating the implementation of Rapid results priority projects under Government’s 100-Day Cycle framework.

AVC chairman Mr Pradyum Kumar Ganediwal said the company was on course start operations at David Whitehead with some of the equipment already in the country while others are in the process of being shipped to the country.

Minister Gumbo expressed Government’s satisfaction with the private sector’s readiness to implement projects that speak to its policies.

“The engagement and reingagement thrust enunciated by President Mnangagwa is beginning to bear fruit,” said Minister Gumbo.

“Companies such as AVC have taken up the challenge grounded on the Vision of his excellency to support cotton production.”

The company seeks to complete the cotton and other seeds value chain including farming, oil extraction, ginning, processing of lint and production of cloths locally.

Currently, cotton ginners have not been able to absorb the resultant surge in cotton production owing to inadequate spinning capacity and AVC is expected to fill the gap.

The project is currently employing about 500 workers, several thousand contracted farmers, seasonal workers during the ginning peak season and scores at its spinning plant in Kadoma.