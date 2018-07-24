Sharif Mussa set for CAF debut

Petros Kausiyo Deputy Sports Editor

FORMER Warriors manager Sharif Mussa is set to add another feather in his growing administration career after CAF selected him for his maiden assignment as general-coordinator for a Champions League match in Angola at the weekend.

The CAF inter-club competitions resumed last week following a month-long break in the Champions League and Confederation Cup matches to pave way for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Zesco United, carrying a 1-0 victory over Primero Agosto, will travel to Luanda for yet another duel against the Angolans in Luanda on July 27.

The two teams have been the most consistent performers in CAF inter-club competitions being perennial campaigners in both the Champions League and the confederation Cup.

Although Zimbabwean kings FC Platinum struggled in the Champions League and were unable able to go beyond the first round, it has been left to officials to represent the country in such competitions.

Last week it was Harare referee Norman Matemera who was flying the Zimbabwean flag as he handled a Confederation Cup West African derby pitting Nigerian giants Enyimba and Williamsville Athletic Club of Cote d’Ivoire in Port Harcourt.

Matemera led a Zimbabwean quartet that also included his assistants Brighton Nyika and Salani Ncube and fourth official Pilani Ncube.

Next weekend, it will be ex-Warriors manager Mussa who will carry the Zimbabwean flag, while on CAF duty, when he officiates in his maiden assignment from the continental body.

Mussa has over the years been accustomed to leading his Warriors in the jungles of African football where he would liaise with general coordinators from other countries who would have been assigned to preside over Zimbabwe’s World Cup or African Cup of Nations matches.

This time around it will be the Harare businessman who will be running the show together with the match commissioner for the tie and other key players responsible for not only preparing for the game, but ensuring that everything about it goes on smoothly.

Mussa was not available for comment on his appointment.

But he had earlier expressed excitement at the prospects of becoming a general coordinator when he was one of two Zimbabweans, together with ZIFA Competitions and Communications manager Xolisani Gwesela, to have been selected by the continental body for a course in Egypt in May.

“I am humbled at having been selected from among many Zimbabwean administrators and even more around Africa.

“I think CAF also looked at my contribution to the game in Zimbabwe and felt that I could help add value to their competitions as a general coordinator.

“I hope that this could be a start of bigger things to come and after that I can fly the Zimbabwe flag high in whatever task I am given whether it is Champions League, CHAN or Confederation Cup matches.

“It will no doubt be a mammoth task in light of the huge responsibilities being placed now on general coordinators,” Mussa said at the time.