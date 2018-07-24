Govt to upgrade, build new airports

Africa Moyo Business Reporter

Government has lined up several airport and aviation infrastructure projects, which will see the modernisation and construction of brand new commercial airports, as part of measures to attract more tourists.

The move will see Government acquiring more land in areas targeted for such infrastructure projects including Mutare and Beitbridge. This was said by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo yesterday, during the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the commencement of works for the modernisation of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

“. . . in this current state, the airport (RG Mugabe) boasts of one of the longest runways in the world at 4 725 metres and its rehabilitation is just one of the many planned airport and aviation infrastructure development projects that my ministry has on the cards,” said Dr Gumbo.

“I say this because there are plans to upgrade airport infrastructure at Charles Prince Airport, Buffalo Range Airport and Kariba Airport, in addition to refurbishing existing facilities at Masvingo and Hwange airports.

“My ministry through the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) will also be establishing commercial airports in Mutare and Beitbridge, with the sites having already been identified.”

Dr Gumbo will engage the Ministers of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing (Mr July Moyo); and Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement (Mr Perrance Shiri), so that land around the targeted airports development areas is acquired.

He said the land will be “acquired as a matter of urgency” to ensure controlled developments in such areas.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the RG Mugabe International Airport, which was officiated by President Mnangagwa, signals the first steps of ensuring that the airport reclaims its former position as one of the best airports in the region and beyond. The $153 million modernisation of the RG Mugabe Airport will bring in new technologies and efficiency in the facilitation of passengers, aircrafts and cargo.

Three additional aero bridges, a new satellite fire station, a modern terminal building and a new VVIP pavilion, are some of the features to be added to the airport.

Passenger handling capacity will also rise to six million per annum from the current 2,5 million. The Export-Import Bank of China is providing the $153 million concessional facility.

China Jiangsu International, a State-owned firm with a prominent global presence, is the contractor.

Considering that RG Mugabe Airport is the gateway into country, the modernisation project is targeted at ensuring that the airport reflects the hospitality of Zimbabwe, and the beginning of a “memorable experience” for visitors.

Said Dr Gumbo: “This (rehabilitation) is critical if we are to gain a competitive edge over our neighbours who are continuously upgrading their main gateways.”

Government believes that once the RG Mugabe Airport has been given a facelift, it play a stimulus role in growing both passenger and aircraft movement.

The Victoria Falls International Airport, which was commissioned on November 18, 2016 after a $150 million renovation by China Jiangsu, has been recording a monthly average growth rate of 20 percent in passenger movement. The upgrade of the RG Mugabe Airport is set to commence soon and will conclude in 36 months.