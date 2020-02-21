Several weekend gigs lined up

Kundai Marunya and Clodine Manyozo

It has always been hard for sons of legends to follow their fathers’ footsteps let alone walk a mile and for years, stay the course.

There has been the case of Sulumani Chimbetu and Peter Moyo, both assuming leadership positions in their parents’ bands upon death.

They have fought hard to preserve their parents’ legacies with Chimbetu even going an extra mile to establish himself and bagging several awards.

Though Moyo is nowhere close to mastering his father’s touch in the studio, he has time and again proved his brilliance on stage, earning the right to the title Mupawo Mukonzi which translates to the boss.

These two headline this weekend’s events as they fight hard from the ‘‘relegation zone’’ to find a way back to being mentioned among the best entertainers.

The duo meet for a family show on Sunday afternoon at Electric Quench (formerly known as Extra Mile Leisure Centre).

This will be the best way to wrap up a long weekend.

Pakare Paye Arts Centre

To kick off the weekend will be a number of shows dotted across the country.

Norton will be in for a treat tonight as Zimdancehall musician Killer T shares the stage with Mbeu who comes with the backing of his band, the Mhodzi Tribe.

Mbeu comes armed with a series of collaborations among them “Moyo NeRudo” featuring Jamaican star Rasun and “Iwe Neni” featuring Ugandan musician Nico Kitch.

“I cannot even remember the last time I performed in Norton. I think it was last year and I am happy to go there now,” said Mbeu. “With Killer T, we are brothers so I told him that I will be in Norton and we decided to play together.”

Afro-fusion divas

It will be a divas night at King Solomon’s Café as rising all-female band Vedu is set to perform their first show this year.

The highly energetic band guarantees music lovers a night of fun.

In the city centre another rising afro-jazz sensation will also be playing tonight.

Jean Masters, who is coming from a highly successful Valentines Day show at Pagomba in Beitbridge, will resume her weekly shows at Players Nite Club.

Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre

Understanding that the club scene may not be for everyone, Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre will host the Unlocked Praise Festival tonight.

The gospel music event features the revered Gospel DJ Unlocked, saxophonist Jose Sax, Tazz, The Jesus Project and Kutenda Gabbs.

Malawian gospel musicians Yehoshua and Zaithwa are set to share the stage with local artists.

The show will come after theatre lovers would have had their chance of watching new play “John Mlambo and his Wives”.

Youth Day braai

For a fun-filled Youth Day, families can visit Kingfisher for the Champion Braai event.

The event features Zimdancehall star Jah Signal and DJ Simshow.

Batanai Gardens

In a bid to revive the ailing hip hop industry, Jibilika hosts a rap battle at Batanai Gardens tomorrow afternoon. Those who think are lyrically rich are encouraged to participate for a chance to win $250.

First Floor Gallery

Art lovers can wrap up their weekend with a visit of First Floor Gallery on Sunday afternoon.

The gallery will be re-introducing works of amazing new artists Zacharaha Magasa and Zanele Mutema with the aim of working and reworking people’s understanding, beliefs and ideas about materials we know and use every day.