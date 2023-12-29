Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
  Today Fri, 29 Dec 2023

Sesame bridge swept away

Trust Freddy
Herald Correspondent

Sesame Bridge which links Gokwe North and South in Midlands Province has been washed away by incessant heavy rains.Travelers have been urged to use alternative routes.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the incident on his official X account.

“Sesame Bridge which links Gokwe North and South has been destroyed by the incessant rains. Travelers should be aware,” Mr Mangwana.

The destruction of the bridge has added to the misery caused by the flooding, which has left many families homeless.

This comes after the Department of Civil Protection reported that several houses around the country have been damaged, some of them collapsing, due to heavy rains that are being received in most districts.

