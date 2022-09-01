Serial thief in court to answer 17 counts of robbery

Chido Nyamuyaruka Court Correspondent

A HARARE serial thief appeared in court facing 17 counts of robbery.

Blessing Kadzomba (30) appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda yesterday and was remanded in custody to October 6 for pending finalisation of investigations.

He was denied bail due to the strength of the State’s case.

Prosecuting Ms Anesu Chirenje alleges that, on March 3, Kadzomba, in company of Shepherd Fombe and Timothy Machakaire who are on remand picked a woman along Lomagundi Road in Harare and robbed her off an HP Laptop, power pack, Samsung

A52 cell phone, Itel P36 cellphone, cash US$250 and $700 before they dumped her along Marlborough Drive.

They used a Toyota Wish vehicle registration number AEI 9872.

Total prejudice suffered is $24 000 and $12 000 was recovered.

On the second count, on April1, Kadzomba and his two accomplices picked up another woman with the same motor vehicle and took an Alcatel tablet and a brown wallet from her handbag then shoved her off the car.

She suffered a prejudice of $1 500.

On the same day and along Mukuvisi Woodlands and Sunningdale Road, the accused robbed Mispah Chitiki of cash R1 200 after offering him a lift.

On February 28, Kadzomba robbed Linda Madhumera of her iTel P36 and US$33 at the corner of Prince Edward and Lawson roads using the same method. The total loss suffered was $16 950 and $12 000 was recovered

On January 2, Kadzomba robbed Law Shumbawamedza of US$100 at Mbudzi Round About and dumped him on an unidentified road. The total value lost was $15 000.On December 30, 2021, Irvine’s along Chitungwiza Road in Southlea Park, Kadzomba and his accomplices robbed Austine Mutsererwa of his cellphone A56 and cash US$50.

The total value lost was $18 000 and nothing was recovered.

The three accused persons used the same method to commit 11 more counts.