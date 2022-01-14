Senior women’s hockey team off to Ghana

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S senior women hockey team left the country today for Accra, Ghana where they will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament begins on Monday and runs until January 23.

Zimbabwe are in Pool A together with South Africa, Namibia and Uganda.

They get their campaign underway with a clash against South Africa on Monday.



They then take on Uganda the following day and conclude their pool games against Namibia on January 19.

The team is under the guidance of coach Patricia Davies and she expressed satisfaction with the work they have put in for the continental event.

From the pool matches, there will be cross-pool play-offs and then the final games to determine the final rankings.

Pool B consists of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

The men’s competition is featuring seven teams – South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.

Pool A is made up of South Africa, Kenya and Namibia. Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda make up Pool B.