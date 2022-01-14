FBC pledges houses, cash for Warriors

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s biggest financial services institutions, FBC Holdings Group have dangled US$1 000 for the Warriors for each game they win at the AFCON and have also pledged 27 houses (worth US$60 000 each) to be handed to the players and four members of the technical side in the event that they surprise themselves by winning the rescheduled 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

FBC Holdings Group John Mushayavanhu made the announcement at a press conference called ahead of Zimbabwe’s second game at the tournament against Malawi later this evening.

The conference was attended by the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry and the Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa.

Zimbabwe are looking to bounce back after losing the opening match 0-1 to Senegal on Monday.

Below is part Mushayavanhu’s statement:“As FBC Holdings, we stand firm with the Warriors. We are confident that the team will recover from this sad and painful loss and proceed to the knockout stages of the tournament, and ultimately to the finals.

“We have confidence in the ability of the Zimbabwe National Team to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Tournament and bring the trophy home for the first time.

“I have no doubt that the Warriors’ outstanding performance during the opening match against Senegal demonstrates their strong commitment to go past the group stages for the first time in history.

“As a home grown financial services institution, FBC Holdings has been impressed with the team’s performance so far, and their potential to display world-class performance at the continental tournament.

“Resultantly, we felt obliged to support the Warriors through offering rewards to boost the team’s morale and to motivate the players to fight and win all the remaining two matches in order to proceed to the Group Stages.

“In this regard, ladies and gentleman, we are here to pledge our aimed at motivating the national team to be a formidable force at support for the Warriors through unveiling a special package the 2022 AFCON.

“This is in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) thrust that aims to give back to the communities we serve and the need to play a key role in promoting success in sports.

“Our theme for this initiative is ‘Bring the AFCON Cup Home and Get A House Courtesy of FBC Holdings Limited’.”

“Hon. Minister, Ladies and gentleman, we are pleased to announce that FBC will reward the 23 players and the four members of the coaching staff with a fully completed house under the FBC Building Society Fontaine Ridge Housing Project, with the Medical Team and the Team Manager each getting USD$10 000 cash from FBC Holdings if the Warriors win the 2022 AFCON Tournament.

“Hon. Minister, ladies and gentlemen, we are talking of 27 houses here!

“The houses are located along the strategic Harare to Bulawayo Road with easy access to the Central Business District.

The key features of the housing units that will be rewarded to the Warriors if they win the tournament are:

• Surfaced roads

• Electrical reticulation

• Wifi ready

• Water and sewer reticulation

• The units are trendy, compact with modern designs and will be availed ready for occupation. All the winners need to do is bring their furniture, curtains and appliances!

• 3 bedrooms

• Fitted kitchens and modern BICs

• Fully tiled and painted

• Each unit has a 5,000 litre water tank and a booster pump

• Solar geysers will be fitted on each unit.

• Fruit trees have also been planted on each unit.

• The houses have been expertly developed in a very manner, contemporary taking into friendly global trends consideration in housing environmental development.

• We will even name the street on which the warriors will be allocated houses “the Warriors Street”.“

We decided to offer houses to reward the Warriors since such fixed assets will be a landmark that the team players and the nation will always associate with our National Team’s 2022 AFCON victory for years to come.

The houses are also a legacy that the players will leave for future generations.

“However, in the unfortunate and unlikely event that our brave warriors fail to win the trophy, FBC Holdings will give away US$1 000 to each member of the Warriors delegation for each game won by Zimbabwe at the 2022 AFCON tournament.

“Of course, they will earn their first payout today as I am confident that they will thrash Malawi by two goals to nil! In conclusion, we firmly believe that this small pledge will go a long way towards motivating the national team to make a huge impact at the 2022 AFCON tournament.

“To the warriors, we say …. You Matter Most“Go Warriors Go!”