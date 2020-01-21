Selmor posts private chat with Tuku

Selmor Mtukudzi yesterday posted on Facebook, a private conversation she had with her father and musical icon Oliver Mtukudzi on Whatsapp on January 19, 2019, four days before he died.

Mtukudzi was eventually declared a national hero.

The message reads:

Selmor: Makadii daddy?

Mtukudzi: I am good Vabvana. Ndirikuita zvirinani, chasara i voice, dai radzoka ndingafare. Ndine song yandichatumira Aaron kuti muise ma voice iwe naShupi, pake pake. It’s about us as family. Shami ane pake, Sybil ane pakewo naTete Bybit. I will try and give you the lyrics for each of you.

Selmor: oh ok. I’m glad to hear kuti murinani.

Selmor went on to post another message of her page in remembrance of her father.

She wrote: “Dad, it will be a whole year on the 23rd of January and yet my heart still skips a beat when I hear your music being played. Hana yangu inorova when they refer to you as “the late”.

“I still can’t believe it. It is very difficult for me to go through our messages to each other, I can’t stand the thought that saka handichafa ndakaona imwe message futi ichiflasha yakanzi Dad. I miss you so much.

“Even though I never saw you everyday, but just knowing that you are there meant worlds to me. Now you are gone. For good. It breaks my heart.

“People may have not understood the relationship we had, you and I, and I know how in the last days you wanted so much to let everybody know how much we cared for each other through a song (Coz that’s how we communicate) but I guess God didn’t care what people thought.

“He took you before we could do it. It’s a year now, but still feels like yesterday. I love you so much dad.

Rest in peace . . .

“Finally, a massive thank you to the fans who supported Dr Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi till the end and the amazing support given to me thereafter. Above all we thank the Almighty for the 66 years he gave us with our remarkable father, our hero and musician.

“God bless you all.”