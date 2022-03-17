Seke Road rehabilitation resumes

Bitumen World workers upgrade Seke Road under the Government’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme yesterday. The work resumed recently after a break. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Blessings Chidakwa and Kudzaishe Muhamba

The final phase of the reconstruction and repairing of the Seke Road is now underway after the Government awarded Bitumen World a tender under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2).

The Government commenced the reconstruction and repairing of the Seke Road last year starting with Waverley Blankets to Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield before it extended the programme up to Chitungwiza to provide efficiency for road users in Harare’s dormitory town.

At least most parts of the road were reconstructed in phases and Bitumen is now doing final stretches on remaining portions that are in bad shape.

On its Twitter handle, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development on Tueday said reconstruction had commenced around the Chinhamo area, Manyame Bridge approaches, Zororo and Chikwanha junctions.

“Rehabilitation works on Seke road: Chinhamo, Manyame Bridge, Zororo Turn off and St Mary’s turn off has commenced. The contractor is Bitumen World,” said the ministry.

Road construction falls under the infrastructure clusters and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in the attainment of Vision 2030.

Motorists applauded Government for spearheading the rehabilitation of Seke Road, with some making calls for the project to be stretched to Chitungwiza.

Mrs Tendai Mucheza hailed the ongoing road contraction, saying it would ease traffic along Seke Road.

“The bad road has been contributing to traffic and accidents especially during pick hour,” she said.

Mr Patrick Musonza said: “The continual of the Seke constructions shows progress the Government is doing a good job.”

Mr Howard Mangena said they should speed up the work for the ease movement of motorists.

“What they are doing here is good but Bitumen should put detoured roads because the one-way road we are using is causing serious traffic during pick hours” he said.

Seke Road, which stretches from Harare Central to Chitungwiza, is the nerve centre of traffic. It has been in bad shape for some time, especially the stretch from Coke Corner towards Chitungwiza, which had become a death trap for both motorists and commuters.

The New Dispensation, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is committed to infrastructure development and creating employment for the locals.

The Government has so far spent over $1 billion on road rehabilitation, gravelling and drainage structuring as part of the Second Republic’s ERRP2 launched by President Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic believes that modernising national transport infrastructure will spur economic growth and development.

Over 2 000km of roads have been re-gravelled, while 6 627,9km have been graded with 701 drainage structures constructed or repaired and 184 wash-aways reclaimed.

Across the country, 4 491,5km of drains have been opened while 6 141,2km of verges have been cleared with progress continuing to be made on the patching of potholes with a cumulative of 4 794,8km having been attended to.