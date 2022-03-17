Redcliff water debt hits $72m

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Redcliff Municipality which relies on Kwekwe for water supplies now owes the city $72 million in unpaid water bill.

Kwekwe city management last week resolved to temporarily cut water supplies to its sister town to force them to come up with a practical payment plan after it failed to honour previous obligations.

Redcliff has been struggling on service delivery since the demise of the local giant steel company, Ziscosteel a decade ago.

Nearly 80 percent of the Redcliff community were employed by Ziscosteel and its closure meant loss of income to many, including the municipality.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva, said the municipality’s water debt had balloned to $72. 7 million and Kwekwe city was now demanding $500 000 per week towards servicing the bill

“We had an emergency meeting as Redcliff where even all former mayors attended as we seek to raise the required $500 000 per week. The figure can be paid in Rtgs and we are exploring ways to raise the figure,” he said.

Cllr Masiyatsva said the local authority was collecting way below the figures that the Kwekwe City council was demanding as weekly payment.

He said Redcliff had decided to introduce the prepaid water meter system and hand over the management of water to Kwekwe City.

“The decision has however, riled residents who said they need to be consulted first so we are still in the process,” he said.

Cllr Masuyatsva said the local authority was now supplying Ziscosteel management with diesel for the company to pump water to the residents.

“This is only a temporary stop gap measure where the 200 litre diesel is only pumping water for eight hours, he said.

Meanwhile, residents said they were now pinning hopes on a recent government announcement that there was a new investor for Ziscosteel.

“We are in trouble as residents and our only hope is the revival of Ziscosteel,” said Mr Benedict Moyo a former employee at the steel giant.

Mr Moyo said Government should make sure that there is development on the ground

“There have been many investors who were cuorted by Government but nothing has materialised, with all the deals collapsing. So, we hope and pray that this time around something will come up,” he said.

Mrs Linda Matsa said Ziscosteel’s revival was the only answer to the challenges faced by Redcliff.

“For as long as we continue without an industry, without Ziscosteel, we will continue to struggle to make ends meet here,” she said